3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorcycle race occurs on rugged ground. At 24 minutes after starting the race, a biker has a displacement R1 = (600 m, west) + (500 m, South) + (10 m, vertical). 50 minutes from the start of the race, the biker has a displacement R2 = (30000 m, west) + (25000 m, south) - (8 m, vertical). Determine the displacement magnitude of the biker at 50 minutes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
38.3 km
B
0.237 km
C
39.8 km
D
0.232 km