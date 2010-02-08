30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a circular loop of wire with a cross-sectional area of 0.025 m2. If a 3.0 T magnetic field is switched on or off, and the induced electromotive force (emf) around the wire loop must be less than 0.05 V, determine the minimum time interval for this change in the magnetic field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.8 × 10-4 s
B
3.2 × 10-3 s
C
4.1 × 10-3 s
D
3.8 × 10-2 s