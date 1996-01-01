2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An arrogant person arrives at the entrance of Company X. He is overconfident that he will be able to identify the interview location at the company by himself. After riding within the company for 16 min, he cannot locate the interview point and rides back to Company's entrance to get assistance from the personnel at the company entrance. The person's distance from the company's entrance is a function of time as shown below. What points represent velocity with decreasing magnitude?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f and g
B
c and e
C
a and b
D
a and c
E
b and d
F
e, f, and g