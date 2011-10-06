1. Intro to Physics Units
118PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stationary η0 particle decays via the following electromagnetic interaction η0→ π- + π- + π0. Calculate the total kinetic energy of the three emitted pions (π).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
133.1 MeV
B
144.2 MeV
C
272.7 MeV
D
414.2 MeV