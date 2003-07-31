5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
An athlete throws a javelin from ground level with an initial speed of 18.0 m/s. To achieve a horizontal distance of 30.0 meters, there are two possible angles of release. For each of these angles, find the maximum height the javelin reaches during its flight.
An athlete throws a javelin from ground level with an initial speed of 18.0 m/s. To achieve a horizontal distance of 30.0 meters, there are two possible angles of release. For each of these angles, find the maximum height the javelin reaches during its flight.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For θ1=30.0∘:3.14 m and for θ2=60.0∘:14.6 m
B
For θ1=32.6∘: 4.79 m and for θ2=57.4∘: 11.7 m
C
For θ1=35.0∘:5.84 m and for θ2=55.0∘:9.22 m
D
For θ1=28.2∘: 6.78 m and for θ2=62.5∘: 10.4 m