2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Catch/Overtake Problems
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A train leaves a station terminal with a constant acceleration of 2.0 m/s2. A late traveler 5.0 m behind the entry of the train runs at a constant speed of 5 m/s trying to access the train. How long can the traveler wait before beginning to pursue and still make it to the train?
A train leaves a station terminal with a constant acceleration of 2.0 m/s2. A late traveler 5.0 m behind the entry of the train runs at a constant speed of 5 m/s trying to access the train. How long can the traveler wait before beginning to pursue and still make it to the train?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 s
B
1.0 s
C
2.5 s
D
5.0 s