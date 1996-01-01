36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Out of a total of 9.0 × 10 14 photons passing through the slit of a photon detector, 1.5 × 10 12 photons are detected within a 0.08 mm wide band of the detector. Determine the probability density at this position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.0 m-1
B
14 m-1
C
21 m-1
D
28 m-1