36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electromagnetic wave of amplitude 14 V/m illuminates a 0.12 mm-wide strip at the position of x1 on a detector. An experimental setup quantifying the incident electromagnetic wave counts 4444 photons incident at x1. The amplitude of the incident wave at position x2 on a 0.12 mm-wide strip of the detector is 21 V/m. Determine the number of photons incident at position x2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1500 photons
B
8800 photons
C
10000 photons
D
13000 photons