6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 16-g pebble is thrown straight into a pile of sand at a speed of 370 m/s. After traveling 10 cm into the sand, the pebble stops. Calculate using kinematics and dynamics, the average force exerted by the sand onto the pebble.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30 N
B
11000 N
C
22000 N
D
110000 N