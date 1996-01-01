A thrill-seeker, Alex, decides to try bungee jumping off a bridge over a scenic river. The bungee cord he uses is highly elastic, designed to stretch and slow down the jumper safely. Alex jumps off the bridge and falls freely for a distance of 25.0 m before the bungee cord begins to stretch. The cord stretches an additional 15.0 m before momentarily stopping Alex. Calculate the average force exerted on Alex by the bungee cord during deceleration. Express your answer in multiples of Alex's weight, assuming the force exerted by the bungee cord is constant.