A space explorer conducts tests on a remote asteroid, employing a tennis racket to strike a tennis ball. The ball traverses roughly 120 m across the asteroid's terrain. Given that the swing, launch angle, and other variables remain consistent, if the same explorer were to strike the ball on Earth, where it typically travels only 25 m, deduce the acceleration due to gravity on the asteroid's surface.

(Please note: Air resistance is insignificant on both the asteroid and Earth. Assume that the tennis ball takes off and lands at the same height).