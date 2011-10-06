1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete the decay equation for the given unstable nuclide by indicating the type of released subatomic particles.
i)
ii)
iii)
Complete the decay equation for the given unstable nuclide by indicating the type of released subatomic particles.
i)
ii)
iii)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0+1e, positron
ii) 4+2He, alpha particle
iii) 0-1e, electron
ii) 4+2He, alpha particle
iii) 0-1e, electron
B
i) 0+1e, electron
ii) 10n neutron
iii) 0+1e, positron
ii) 10n neutron
iii) 0+1e, positron
C
i) 0+1e, positron
ii) 4+2He, alpha particle
iii) 0+1e, positron
ii) 4+2He, alpha particle
iii) 0+1e, positron
D
i) 10n, neutron
ii) 2 1+1p, proton
iii) 0-1e, electron
ii) 2 1+1p, proton
iii) 0-1e, electron