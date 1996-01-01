20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist extracts 220 grams of aluminum nuggets from a furnace heated to 400°C and quickly places them into 150 mL of water at 15°C within a thermally insulated container. Determine the resulting equilibrium temperature of the water after the aluminum nuggets are added.
A scientist extracts 220 grams of aluminum nuggets from a furnace heated to 400°C and quickly places them into 150 mL of water at 15°C within a thermally insulated container. Determine the resulting equilibrium temperature of the water after the aluminum nuggets are added.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
107oC
B
92.7oC
C
101oC
D
97.2oC