20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.0 kW electric heater is used to heat a copper pot filled with water which is initially at a temperature of 30°C. It takes 4 minutes for the water to reach the boiling point. If the mass of only the copper pot is 1 kg, Determine the volume of water, in cm3, that was present in the copper pot.
A 3.0 kW electric heater is used to heat a copper pot filled with water which is initially at a temperature of 30°C. It takes 4 minutes for the water to reach the boiling point. If the mass of only the copper pot is 1 kg, Determine the volume of water, in cm3, that was present in the copper pot.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.36 x 103 cm3
B
3.72 x 103 cm3
C
2.41 x 10-2 cm3
D
3.34 x 10-2 cm3