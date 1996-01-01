20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.0 kg iron ball is released from a 48.0 m tall building. The ball remains intact upon hitting the ground. If all the ball's mechanical energy is converted into heat energy of the ball, determine the rise in temperature of the ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1045 °C
B
50.1 °C
C
1.05 °C
D
2.10 °C
E
10.5 °C