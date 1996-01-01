13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
Four spheres of masses of 300 g each are attached to each other in the shape of a square as depicted in the figure below. Consider an axis passing through the centre of the square. Determine the moment of inertia of the square about this axis.
A
0.15 kg•m2
B
0.42 kg•m2
C
0.11 kg•m2
D
0.18 kg•m2