24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four tiny spheres are charged to a charge q. They are assembled to form a square of length d. Half of the spheres are positively charged while the other half is negatively charged. Find the magnitude (in terms of q and d) and direction of the electric field created by the four spheres at the center of the square. Assume tiny balls behave like point charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
d242kq , in the negative y-direction
B
, in the negative y-direction
C
, in the positive y-direction
D
, in the positive y-direction