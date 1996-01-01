20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the conservation of energy, energy is not destroyed or created but can be converted to other forms of energy. Suppose 75% of the supplied kinetic energy by a 2.50 kg hammer at a speed of 10.2 m/s when hammering a block is converted into heat energy of the block. Determine the gain in temperature of a 500 g iron block when hammered 8 times.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.62 °C
B
0.578 °C
C
115.6 °C
D
0.0231 °C
E
11.3 °C