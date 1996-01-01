6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car is accelerating on a flat surface. Air drag is a significant force. List all forces acting on the car. (Assume wheels roll without slipping).
A car is accelerating on a flat surface. Air drag is a significant force. List all forces acting on the car. (Assume wheels roll without slipping).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Weight (gravity), normal force, and drag
B
Weight (gravity), normal force, drag, and kinetic friction
C
Weight (gravity) and drag
D
Weight (gravity), normal force, drag, and static friction
E
Weight (gravity), normal force, and kinetic friction