6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wooden block is tossed so that it slides to the right on a bench. List all forces acting on the wooden block. Assume negligible air resistance.
A wooden block is tossed so that it slides to the right on a bench. List all forces acting on the wooden block. Assume negligible air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
kinetic friction, normal force
B
weight, static friction, normal force
C
static friction, normal force
D
weight, kinetic friction, normal force
E
weight, normal force