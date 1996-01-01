18. Waves & Sound
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vessel contains a 20. cm high column of water and a layer of carbon tetrafluoride of unknown thickness (the two layers do not mix). A high-frequency sound wave propagates vertically into the liquids. The ratio Nw/NT = 0.83 (#cycles in water to #cycles in carbon tetrafluoride). Find the thickness of the carbon tetrafluoride layer. Take the speed of sound in water as 1493 m/s and in carbon tetrafluoride as 930 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10. cm
B
27 cm
C
15 cm
D
39 cm