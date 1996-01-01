In a physics demonstration, an instructor assembled an apparatus with two vertically aligned thermally insulated compartments separated by a thin barrier. The upper compartment contains 0.050 mol of xenon gas at an initial temperature of 500 K, and the lower compartment holds 0.025 mol of xenon gas at an initial temperature of 250 K. The lower compartment is ingeniously connected to a vertical barrel fitted with a 3.0 kg piston of radius 6.0 cm and the air pressure above the barrel is maintained at 1.5 atm. The piston is designed to move seamlessly up/down the barrel without friction. The dimensions of the barrel and the volumes of the compartments remain unspecified. Determine the amount of heat transferred between the upper and lower compartments during the instructor's demonstration.