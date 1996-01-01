22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a sealed cylindrical container with a movable piston that contains 0.500 moles of nitrogen gas at a pressure of 2.00 atm and a temperature of 25.0°C. The container has an initial length of 10.0 cm and the piston is fixed in place. If 1500 J of heat energy is added to the system, what is the resulting final length of the container at constant pressure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.5 cm
B
13.5 cm
C
11.3 cm
D
15.5 cm