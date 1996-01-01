24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniformly charged plate, having infinite dimensions in the yz-plane and a thickness of 4d (from x = -2d to x = +2d), exhibits a constant volume charge density ρ (C/m³). Using Gauss law derive an expression for the electric field strength at a position x ≥ 2d from the plate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ρd / 4εo î
B
2ρd / εo î
C
4ρd / εo î
D
ρd / 2εo î