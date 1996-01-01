6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A crane lifts a slab using two steel cables attached to its upper edges. The tension in each cable is equal to 0.80 of the slab's weight. If the two cables have the same angle relative to the vertical, determine the value of this angle that makes the tension in the cable equal to 0.8 of the slab's weight.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
38.7°
B
51.3°
C
57.9°
D
32.0°