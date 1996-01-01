10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Force & Potential Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of scientists has developed a new device called a "twist-o-matic" capable of exerting a force on an object. The force law is given as Fx = -c[(x/2)-x0)]3, where c is a constant. For simplicity, let's assume that the equilibrium position (xo) of the twist-o-matic is xo = 0, then Fx = -c[x/2]3. Determine an expression for the potential energy of a "twist-o-matic" when it is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position.
A group of scientists has developed a new device called a "twist-o-matic" capable of exerting a force on an object. The force law is given as Fx = -c[(x/2)-x0)]3, where c is a constant. For simplicity, let's assume that the equilibrium position (xo) of the twist-o-matic is xo = 0, then Fx = -c[x/2]3. Determine an expression for the potential energy of a "twist-o-matic" when it is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
U(x) = cx6/8
B
U(x) = cx4/8
C
U(x) = cx4/32
D
U(x) = cx2/16