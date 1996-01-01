A group of scientists has developed a new device called a "twist-o-matic" capable of exerting a force on an object. The force law is given as F x = -c[(x/2)-x 0 )]3, where c is a constant. For simplicity, let's assume that the equilibrium position (x o ) of the twist-o-matic is x o = 0, then F x = -c[x/2]3. Determine an expression for the potential energy of a "twist-o-matic" when it is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position.