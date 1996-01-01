A main-sequence star is a star that fuses hydrogen into helium in its core. The energy produced radiates outward and sustains the star's luminosity. The power radiated by a main sequence star is determined mainly by its mass and radius, with more massive and larger stars being more luminous. The power radiated by a main-sequence star of mass M is given by P = {1.5(M/M s )3.5}P s , where M s is the mass of our sun, and P s is the power radiated by our sun. Consider a hypothetical main sequence star "V" with a mass of 2.1M s and a radius of 2.4R s . Determine the surface temperature of "V". The sun's surface temperature is approximately 5780 K. Assume that both V and our sun have the same emissivity.