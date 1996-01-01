20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
20. Heat and Temperature Heat Transfer
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A main-sequence star is a star that fuses hydrogen into helium in its core. The energy produced radiates outward and sustains the star's luminosity. The power radiated by a main sequence star is determined mainly by its mass and radius, with more massive and larger stars being more luminous. The power radiated by a main-sequence star of mass M is given by P = {1.5(M/Ms)3.5}Ps, where Ms is the mass of our sun, and Ps is the power radiated by our sun. Consider a hypothetical main sequence star "V" with a mass of 2.1Ms and a radius of 2.4Rs. Determine the surface temperature of "V". The sun's surface temperature is approximately 5780 K. Assume that both V and our sun have the same emissivity.
A main-sequence star is a star that fuses hydrogen into helium in its core. The energy produced radiates outward and sustains the star's luminosity. The power radiated by a main sequence star is determined mainly by its mass and radius, with more massive and larger stars being more luminous. The power radiated by a main-sequence star of mass M is given by P = {1.5(M/Ms)3.5}Ps, where Ms is the mass of our sun, and Ps is the power radiated by our sun. Consider a hypothetical main sequence star "V" with a mass of 2.1Ms and a radius of 2.4Rs. Determine the surface temperature of "V". The sun's surface temperature is approximately 5780 K. Assume that both V and our sun have the same emissivity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6500 K
B
7200 K
C
7900 K
D
8300 K