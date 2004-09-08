6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three archeologists pull on an old relic buried in the ground using three horizontal ropes. The image below shows the applied force vectors. Determine the x-and y-components for the three pulls.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FA = 402.6 N i + 554.2 N j
FB = -544.6 N i + 564.0 N j
FC = -397.7 N i - 248.5 N j
B
FA = 402.6 N i + 554.2 N j
FB = -564.0 N i + 544.6 N j
FC = -397.7 N i - 248.5 N j
C
FA = 554.2 N i + 402.6 N j
FB = 564.0 N i + 544.6 N j
FC = 248.5 N i + 397.7 N j
D
FA = 402.6 N i + 554.2 N j
FB = 564.0 N i + 544.6 N j
FC = 397.7 N i + 248.5 N j
E
FA = 554.2 N i + 402.6 N j
FB = 564.0 N i + 544.6 N j
FC = 248.5 N i + 397.7 N j
F
FA = 554.2 N i + 402.6 N j
FB = -564.0 N i + 544.6 N j
FC = -248.5 N i - 397.7 N j
