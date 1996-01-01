6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A professional football player kicks a 450 g ball at a speed of 90 km/h. The goalkeeper stops the ball with his hands and brings it to rest in 0.5 s. Calculate the strength of the force applied by the goalkeeper to stop the ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22.5 N
B
81 N
C
111 N
D
400 N