17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mini black holes, with the same diameter as the nucleus of a hydrogen atom, are thought to have been formed during the Big Bang. The radius of the hydrogen nucleus is approximately one fermi. What is the mass of a mini black hole?
A
M = 2.24 x103 kg
B
M = 2.24 x106 kg
C
M = 6.74 x108 kg
D
M = 6.74 x1011 kg