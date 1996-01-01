7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a game, a tennis ball is tossed vertically up in the air. It experiences a drag force proportional to v2. Determine the y-component of the ball's acceleration at a period in time when its speed is half the terminal speed and it is moving upward. Express your answer in terms of g.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5g
B
0.5g
C
0.25g
D
1.25g
E
0.75g
F
g