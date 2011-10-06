1. Intro to Physics Units
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gallium arsenide light detector can detect light of a maximum wavelength of 0.874 μm. Determine this detector's bandgap energy in eV between valence and conduction bands.
A
1.42eV
B
2.42 eV
C
1.48 eV
D
1.24 eV