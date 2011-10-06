The expression (3/2)kT, where T is the temperature in Kelvin, describes an ideal gas's average kinetic energy per molecule. Find the temperature at which the energy difference between the l = 0 and l = 1 levels of the O 2 molecule is equal to the average kinetic energy. The moment of inertia of the O 2 molecule is 1.94 × 10-46 kg•m2. Also, comment if there will be enough excited electrons at room temperature.