24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical ball with a charge of -6 µC is placed at the center of a hollow sphere. The hollow sphere has a charge of +12 µC. Illustrate the direction of electric field vectors inside and outside the hollow sphere.
A spherical ball with a charge of -6 µC is placed at the center of a hollow sphere. The hollow sphere has a charge of +12 µC. Illustrate the direction of electric field vectors inside and outside the hollow sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D