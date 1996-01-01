24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two identical and infinite parallel plates are separated by a distance d. Both plates carry an equal negative charge. Illustrate the direction of electric field vectors between, and outside the plates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D