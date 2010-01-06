24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three charges q1, q2, and q3 are located on the x-y frame as shown in the figure below. Determine the magnitude and the direction of the electric field (E) at point P. Hint: The direction of the electric field is expressed by the counterclockwise angle that E makes with the positive x-axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ep = 1.6 × 108N/C, 26° counterclockwise from the +x-axis.
B
Ep = 1.6 × 108N/C, 42° counterclockwise from the +x-axis.
C
Ep = 3.4 × 108N/C, 26° counterclockwise from the +x-axis.
D
Ep = 3.4 × 108N/C, 42° counterclockwise from the +x-axis.