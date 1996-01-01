13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Coins can be treated as discs. A dummy coin has an inner uniform solid disc with a diameter of 120.0 cm and an area density of 4.00 g/cm2, which is encircled by a concentric ring with inner and outer diameters of 120.0 cm and 160.0 cm and an area density of 2.50 g/cm2. Find the coin's moment of inertia around an axis that passes through its center and is perpendicular to its plane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33.3 kg m2
B
47.4 kg m2
C
19.1 kg m2
D
11.2 kg m2
E
24.2 kg m2