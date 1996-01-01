12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A decoration on a rotating disk has angular velocity given by ωz(t) = C + Dt2 where C and D are constants and t is in seconds. The numerical values of C and D are 3.25 and 0.850 respectively. Determine the decoration's angular acceleration at t = 0 s and t = 3.60 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
α(t=0s) = 3.25 rad/s2; α(t=3.60s) = 9.37 rad/s2
B
α(t=0s) = 0 rad/s2; α(t=3.60s) = 3.06 rad/s2
C
α(t=0s) = 0 rad/s2; α(t=3.60s) = 6.12 rad/s2
D
α(t=0s) = 3.25 rad/s2; α(=3.60s) = 14.3 rad/s2