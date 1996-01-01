12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere follows a circular trajectory such that its angular position follows θ(t) = X + Yt - Zt3, where θ is measured in radians, t is measured in seconds, and X, Y, and Z are constants. At t = 0, the angular position of the X is θ = π/3 while the angular velocity is 1.30 rad/s. In another instance, t = 1.80 s, the sphere has an angular acceleration of 0.900 rad/s2. At the moment where angular accleration is 2.80 rad/s2, determine the values of angular velocity and angular position.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ω = -6.54 rad/s; θ = -6.30 rad
B
ω = 9.13 rad/s; θ = 22.9 rad
C
ω = 3.25 rad/s; θ = 6.51 rad
D
ω = -0.659 rad/s; θ = 2.85 rad
E
ω = 17.0 rad/s; θ = 96.1 rad
F
ω = -14.4 rad/s; θ = -79.7 rad