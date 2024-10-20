In a physics lab, a narrow beam of monochromatic light from an unknown source passes through two fine slits that are 0.20 mm apart. This setup creates an interference pattern on a white screen placed 40 cm away from the slits. Imagine that the figure provided shows the actual size of the interference pattern produced. Use a ruler to measure a significant distance on the figure, such as the separation between several bright fringes, and utilize this measurement to calculate the wavelength of the light in nanometers (nm).