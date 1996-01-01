Two aircraft are flying in the sky with paths that intersect at a right angle. Aircraft A is flying north at a speed relative to the Earth of ﻿ v A e = 250 k m h r v_{Ae}=250\ \frac{km}{hr} vAe​=250 hrkm​﻿, and Aircraft B is flying east at ﻿ v B e = 320 k m h r v_{Be}=320\ \frac{km}{hr} vBe​=320 hrkm​﻿. Calculate the relative velocity of Aircraft A as observed from Aircraft B. What is the velocity of Aircraft B relative to Aircraft A?