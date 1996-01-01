4. 2D Kinematics
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two aircraft are flying in the sky with paths that intersect at a right angle. Aircraft A is flying north at a speed relative to the Earth of vAe=250 hrkm, and Aircraft B is flying east at vBe=320 hrkm. Calculate the relative velocity of Aircraft A as observed from Aircraft B. What is the velocity of Aircraft B relative to Aircraft A?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vAB = (250î + 320ĵ) km/hr, vBA = (-250î - 320ĵ) km/hr
B
vAB = vBA = 570î km/hr
C
vAB = (-320î + 250ĵ) km/hr, vBA = (320î - 250.0ĵ) km/hr
D
vAB = 70.0ĵ km/hr, vBA = -70.0î km/hr