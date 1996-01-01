17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2 kg object is pushed with an initial speed of 20 cm/s. The object then collides with a horizontal spring having a spring constant of 50 N/m. The object is in contact with the spring for 0.2 seconds before bouncing back. Determine the maximum compression experienced by the spring during the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.4 cm
B
0.8 cm
C
4.0 cm
D
8.0 cm