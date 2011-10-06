1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Relativistic effects will be experienced when an object exceeds 0.1c, where c is the speed of light. The mass of a neutron is 1.6749 × 10-27 kg. Determine the ratio Knr/Kr (r - relativistic and nr - non-relativistic) when the neutron moves at i) 0.2c and ii) 0.8c
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.03 ii) 2.08
B
i) 24.3 ii) 0.750
C
i) 0.0412 ii) 1.33
D
i) 0.971 ii) 0.480