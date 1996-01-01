A toy helicopter is placed in the xy plane with the propeller rotating about its central axis that is parallel to the z-axis. At t = 0, the angular velocity of the propeller, ω z = -9.60 rad/s. At t = 12.0 s, the angular velocity has increased steadily to +7.60 rad/s. Taking counterclockwise rotation as positive, determine the time intervals for which the speed is increasing and decreasing.