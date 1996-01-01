10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Force & Potential Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a system in which a particle of mass m moves along a track in the range 0 m ≤ x ≤ 2 m, subject to a potential energy function U(x) = (8 J) [1 − cos((2.22 rad/m) x)]. The particle's position is denoted by x. Determine whether each point within this range represents a point of stable or unstable equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
stable equilibrium point at x = 0 m and an unstable equilibrium point at x = 1.41 m
B
unstable equilibrium point at x = 0 m and a stable equilibrium point at x = 1.41 m.
C
stable equilibrium point at x = 1 m and an unstable equilibrium point at x = 2 m.
D
unstable equilibrium point at x = 2 m and a stable equilibrium point at x = 1 m.