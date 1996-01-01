10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object of mass m is confined to move along the x-axis in a one-dimensional system. The particle experiences a potential energy function given by U(x) = A/x3 - B/x2 where A and B are constants (always positive). Determine the equilibrium positions of the particle where the net force on the particle is zero.
Hint: Recall that the net force acting on the particle is the negative gradient of the potential energy function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4A/3B
B
3B/4A
C
3B/2A
D
2B/3A