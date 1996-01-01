10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a system comprising two particles, X and Y, interacting with each other. Each particle exerts a constant force of 20.0 N on the other. If X moves 2 cm closer to Y while Y moves 4 cm closer to X, what is the change in the potential energy of the system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 2.5 J
B
- 1.2 J
C
- 4.4 J
D
- 3.6 J