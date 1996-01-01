In a laboratory, a scientist conducts a thermal equilibrium experiment. The scientist has a double-walled container with a thin metallic partition. On one side of the partition, there are 45 grams of liquid water (H 2 O) at a temperature of 25°C. On the other side, there is a 5000 cm3 compartment filled with 0.50 mol of a monatomic gas initially at 12atm pressure. The partition allows for effective thermal contact between the liquid and the gas, while the double-walled container ensures proper insulation from the external environment. After a substantial amount of time has passed, what will be the new gas pressure? Assume that the container itself has negligible mass and does not influence the final result.