20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An adventurer collects a 600 g sample of an enigmatic metal with an initial temperature of 8°C. The adventurer immerses the metal in a 120 g copper vessel filled with 420 g of water at 95°C. After a while, the temperature of the water, metal, and vessel reaches equilibrium at 75°C. Identify the metal in the sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Aluminum
B
Copper
C
Silver
D
Gold