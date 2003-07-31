5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
An animation series designed for entertainment purposes for children comprises a scene that shows aliens playing catch. The figure given below shows the path followed by the ball and also the location of the ball. At the time t = 2 s, the ball has a velocity of (3.5i + 4.0j) m/s. Determine the value of acceleration due to gravity on the imaginary planet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.0 m/s2
B
7.5 m/s2
C
3.5 m/s2
D
5.3 m/s2